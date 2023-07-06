Midas Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81.20 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Midas has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

