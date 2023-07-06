Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

MLSS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Milestone Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.