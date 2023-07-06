Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %
MLSS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
