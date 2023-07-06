Mina Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.10 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $449.48 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,049,838,653 coins and its circulating supply is 928,957,768 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,049,260,492.8400393 with 928,204,344.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51722076 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $8,612,372.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

