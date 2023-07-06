Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Sells 5,498 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 254,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,611. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

