Moonpig Group’s (MOON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.82).

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.80 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of £546.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,280.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.39.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

