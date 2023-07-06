National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,176.25.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,275 ($16.18) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,280 ($16.25) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 197.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 206.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

