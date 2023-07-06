NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $48.68 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $48.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,655,049 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 928,655,049 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.41129015 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $44,582,511.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.