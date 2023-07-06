NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
