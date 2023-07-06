Nexum (NEXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,752.76

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 45.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $31,752.76 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

