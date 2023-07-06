Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Update

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Price Performance

Oculis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 6,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,048. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oculis Company Profile

OCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

(Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.