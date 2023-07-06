Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $418,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $58,973.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,365. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

