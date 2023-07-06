Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

