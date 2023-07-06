Paul Stanard Griffiths Sells 17,500,000 Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Free Report) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £1,925,000 ($2,443,203.45).

Paul Stanard Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Predator Oil & Gas alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 3,328,119 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £199,687.14 ($253,442.24).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of LON:PRD opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of £64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,510.00 and a beta of 1.56. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 17 ($0.22).

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.