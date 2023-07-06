Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.23 ($3.51) and last traded at €3.23 ($3.51). 2,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.29 ($3.58).
Plastiques du Val de Loire Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €3.19 and a 200-day moving average of €3.27.
Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile
Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, North America, and internationally. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under the hood parts.
Recommended Stories
