POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

PNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

