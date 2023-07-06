Polymesh (POLYX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.50 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $66.50 million and $8.42 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 810,926,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 810,696,064.015882 with 682,047,604.591545 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13243689 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,984,733.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/."

