Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

