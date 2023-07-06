Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.