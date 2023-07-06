PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $133,950.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,946.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

