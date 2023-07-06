Puma (ETR:PUM) Shares Up 1%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.02 ($59.80) and last traded at €54.56 ($59.30). 158,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.02 ($58.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($79.35) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.