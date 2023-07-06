Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a twelve month low of $365.65 and a twelve month high of $497.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

