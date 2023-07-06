Qtum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.56 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009064 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $289.44 million and $61.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.69 or 0.06276409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,726,708 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.