Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,168 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Jul 6th, 2023

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGFree Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 2,466,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

