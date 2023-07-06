Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,168 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.2 %

PEG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 2,466,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

