Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,510.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.14. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $291.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

