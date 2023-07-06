Roth Mkm Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $284.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.00 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

