Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

