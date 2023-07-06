Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

