Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.37 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and $866.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.34 or 0.06278085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,395,724,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,375,176,605 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.