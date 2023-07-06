Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

BFS stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $871.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,495 shares of company stock worth $316,437 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Saul Centers by 48.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

