SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

SBI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

About SBI

(Free Report)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.