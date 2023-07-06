Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Acquires £1,837.32 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Free Report) insider Isabel Liu bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,837.32 ($2,331.92).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Isabel Liu bought 719 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,840.64 ($2,336.13).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £636.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.17.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

