Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Trading Down 2.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.38. 31,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 54,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Secom Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

