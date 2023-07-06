Secret (SIE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425.71

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $425.71 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00202585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00306355 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $685.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.