Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declines By 26.1%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

FCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 118,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,167. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 26,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

