Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declines By 26.1%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %
FCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 118,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,167. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.