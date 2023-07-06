Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Drops By 26.0%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 114,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

