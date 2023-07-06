Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 27.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IJT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 92,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,011,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

