Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 27.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 92,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
