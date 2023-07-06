Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 27.6%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTFree Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 92,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,011,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.