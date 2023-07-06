Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Drops By 26.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 94,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,716. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

