Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Drops By 26.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,710,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 29,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

MU stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,495,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,912,225. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

