Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Declines By 24.1%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 344,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Price Performance

Shares of NEXI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,665. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.19.

About NexImmune

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

