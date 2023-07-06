Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW) Declines By 24.1%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otonomo Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,483 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Otonomo Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTMOW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

