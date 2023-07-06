Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW) Declines By 24.1%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOWFree Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otonomo Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOWFree Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,483 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Otonomo Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTMOW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About Otonomo Technologies

(Free Report)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.