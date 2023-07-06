Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Rises By 26.6%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.

Venture Stock Performance

VEMLF stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90. Venture has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

About Venture

See Also

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

