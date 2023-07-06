Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Rises By 26.6%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.7 days.
Venture Stock Performance
VEMLF stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90. Venture has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
About Venture
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.