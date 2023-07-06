SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,712 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 236,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $935.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.94. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

