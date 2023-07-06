Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.
