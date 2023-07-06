Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $1,311,510.59 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iain Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10.

NYSE:SNA traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.71. The company had a trading volume of 208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,868. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $289.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

