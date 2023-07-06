Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 0.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €31.88 ($34.65) and last traded at €31.88 ($34.65). 87,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.86 ($34.63).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

