Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $10.81 on Monday. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Solvay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

