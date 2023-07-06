SOLVE Tops 1-Day Volume of $592,141.64 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $592,141.64 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006403 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

