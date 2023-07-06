Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Christian Smith Sells 1,500 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

