Steve Oblak Sells 22,193 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37.

On Thursday, June 1st, Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

