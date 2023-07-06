StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.