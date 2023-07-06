StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
