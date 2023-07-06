StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
Lipocine stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
